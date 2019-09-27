Washin Kai to host dramatic reading at UW

Kima Hotta, an accomplished dramatic reciter of Japanese literary texts, will perform a modern retelling of the classic tale, “Benkei at the Barrier,” on Oct. 16.

Hosted by Washin Kai (Friends of Classical Japanese) at the University of Washington (UW), Hotta’s performance will be accompanied by English subtitles and introduced by Paul Atkins, UW professor of classical Japanese language, literature, and culture.

A news release from Washin Kai states, “Audiences should be prepared to be moved, inspired, and stimulated by this cherished story and the intriguing values it represents.” Washin Kai is a volunteer group dedicated to promoting classical Japanese studies at UW.

Hotta has performed throughout Japan and California. This will be her second appearance in Seattle.