PICTORIAL: Lunar New Year Costume Contest in the Year of the Pig

The Northwest Asian Weekly and Seattle Chinese Post held their annual Lunar New Year Children’s Parade and Costume Contest in Seattle’s International District on March 2. See the bright, colorful costumes and the creations that took home the top prizes. The Costume Contest was part of the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area’s (CIDBIA) Lunar New Year Celebration. 45 children took part in the costume contest and there were 8 participants in the mask contest. Clarissa Lansing won the mask contest, and Natalie Lo won the costume contest. The event was emceed by Gary Tang and Thu Ngo.

PHOTOS BY SAM LE & GEORGE LIU

SPONSORS

COMMUNITY SPONSORS

JIM DOANNE