The Seniors in Action Foundation President Anna Hau, and founder Nora Chan, were each honored on Oct. 23.

Close to 500 seniors attended the dinner at the House of Hong Restaurant in Seattle.

President Anna Hau received a proclamation honoring her work from the City of Seattle, and Chan received a similar proclamation from King County.

The Seniors in Action Foundation was founded in 2006 to promote civic involvement and community service among the Chinese seniors.