Request for Proposals for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software System

The Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) is requesting proposals from firms to provide technical support services to implement an ERP system. PSRC intends to award this to a single or multiple firms to provide the services required. The term of the contract is anticipated to be June 2024 through June 2034.

Budget: Not to exceed $200,000

Proposal Deadline: All proposals must be received by 5:00pm (PDT) May 3, 2024

More Info: The complete Request for Proposals is available on PSRC’s website at https://www.psrc.org/about/request-proposals or by contacting LLopez@psrc.org

Proposals will be subject to PSRC’s review and selection process. PSRC promotes equal employment opportunity in the evaluation and award of consultant contracts, and complies with applicable federal, state, and local laws, regulations, and procedures.

Puget Sound Regional Council

1201 3rd Ave, Suite 500

Seattle, Washington 98101

Phone: 206-971-3290 www.psrc.org