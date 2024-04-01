Notice to Proposers: Engineering Services to Relocate HDPE Pipe and Hillside Repair

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001123, Engineering Services to Relocate HDPE Pipe and Hillside Repair at Bow Lake Transfer Station; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on April 26, 2024.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $185,175.00

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $268,445.00

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Jenny Sebero, jsebero@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-5738

