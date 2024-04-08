Notice to Bidders: The Trailhead Development Architectural Services

King County Housing Authority

The Trailhead Development Architectural Services

DUE DATE: April 26, 2024 at 11:00 A.M.

Request for Qualifications King County Housing Authority is issuing a competitive Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for a lead architectural firm, responsible for providing and managing personnel and other subconsultants necessary to generate design and construction documents needed for the development of the Trailhead project. The architectural services covered under this RFQ includes Schematic Design, Design Development, Construction Documents, Bidding, and Construction Administration. The selected firm will be responsible for coordinating the work of various subconsultants, including but not limited to, civil engineering, structural engineering, MEPF, and landscape design. The development site is located at 1505 Newport Way NW in Issaquah, WA. The Trailhead will be a mixed-use, transit-oriented development, providing housing and community services to people with diverse income levels. All submissions must be received by King County Housing Authority no later than the above due date and time. No submissions will be accepted after that date and time. If you have questions, please contact Nate Kraus at nathank@kcha.org. Request for Qualifications and exhibits are available for download on KCHA’s website at: https://www.kcha.org/business/professional/open