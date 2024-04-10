KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS
Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.
The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations
King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
KC001093 OPENS: 4/29/2024
RFP-Federal Government Relations Consultant
KC001072 OPENS: 5/7/24
RFP-Wildlife Management Services
Notice to Bidders: RFP-Federal Government Relations Consultant and RFP-Wildlife Management Services
KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
Leave a Reply