Notice to Bidders: MECHANICAL CONSTRUCTION WORK ORDER by the King County Procurement and Payables Section

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001115, MECHANICAL CONSTRUCTION WORK ORDER by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 pm on 4/25/24. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

This Contract consists of furnishing all labor, tools, equipment, materials, incidentals, superintendents, subcontractor coordination and overhead to perform industrial commercial and HVAC repairs and modifications, plumbing, equipment installation, fire alarm systems, fire sprinkler, mechanical repairs, replacements, minor modifications, upgrades, tenant and safety improvements in King County such as secured jail facilities, office buildings, courthouses, public health clinics, Sheriff precincts, and emergency management facilities. Secure facilities will require comprehensive background checks for personnel accessing the facility.

Estimated contract price: $1,000,000

Pre-Bid: Please see Section 00 10 00.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal