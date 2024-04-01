Notice to Bidders: KC001110 Roofing Replacements and Repairs

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001110, Roofing Replacements and Repairs Work Order 2024-2025; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 4/29/2024. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 12% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Perform roof replacements, roof repairs, and roof cleaning on Wastewater Treatment Facilities, or other King County facilities.

Estimated contract price: Not To Exceed $3,000,000

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal