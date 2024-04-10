Notice to Bidders: Building Repair and Renovation Work Order

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001024, Building Repair and Renovation Work Order; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 04/23/2024 Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 8% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Scope: Work under this Contract consists of furnishing all labor, tools, equipment, materials, incidentals, superintendents, subcontractor coordination and overhead to perform building repairs, structure replacements, minor modifications, and safety improvements at various Solid Waste Division Facilities.

Estimated contract price: $1,000,000.00

Pre-Bid Conference: Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal