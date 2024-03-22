ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Hiring: Routed Window Dispatcher

Kitsap Transit
Routed Window Dispatcher
Req: One year of experience with public contact in a transit or transportation operations
functions or something equivalent. One year experience in dispatch environment and/or vehicle coordination preferred.
Pay Range: $30.05/hr – $40.38/hrr + generous benefits. Job details, appl. & benefits info at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/kitsaptransit/
Closes at 4:00PM Friday April 5th, 2024
KITSAP TRANSIT IS AN EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

