Mechanic

Pay Range: $35.84/hr – $39.51/hr. Performs journey-level diagnostic repair & maint on buses, vans & trucks. Exp: 4 yrs diesel or automotive mechanic OR 2 yrs diesel or automotive mechanic AND training from recognized diesel or automotive program. Visit kitsaptransit.appone.com to apply.

Kitsap Transit is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.