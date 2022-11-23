LIHI raises $430K

The Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) ran a virtual gala and silent auction from Oct. 30- Nov. 14 and raised over $430,000 to help people most in need.

The money raised will support Tiny House Villages for people who are living unsheltered, and for Urban Rest Stops, which are hygiene centers for homeless people to shower, use the restrooms, and launder their clothes.

The LIHI gala had over 65 sponsors from businesses, foundations, community leaders, and individuals. LIHI just opened Miracle Village, a new Tiny House Village in Tukwila, and is working on building three new villages.