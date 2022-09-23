Eala becomes Philippines’ first Grand Slam winner

Alexandra Eala became the first player from the Philippines to win a tennis Grand Slam singles title after beating No. 10 seed Lucie Havlickova of Czech Republic in the final to win the U.S. Open junior girls’ title in Flushing Meadows, New York on Sept. 10.

The 17-year-old from Quezon City says she hopes her victory will inspire younger players from her country.

Earlier this year, Eala claimed three bronze medals for the Philippines at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in the women’s singles, mixed doubles, and women’s team events.