Primary election results

The primary elections were held on Aug. 2 across Washington state, including races for U.S. Senator, and Congressional District 1, 7, 8, and 9.

An initial round of election returns was released after 8 p.m. on election day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. Counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted.

The secretary of state will certify the results by Aug. 19.

Here are the AAPI candidates that advanced to the general election.

FEDERAL

U.S. Representative, Congressional District 7

Pramila Jayapal 84%

U.S. Representative, Congressional District 10

Marilyn Strickland 56%

STATE

Secretary of State

Steve Hobbs 41%

Representative, Legislative District 1

Davina Duerr 71%

Representative, Legislative District 32

Cindy Ryu 83%

Representative, Legislative District 33

Mia Su-Ling Gregerson 92%

Representative, Legislative District 37

Sharon Tomiko Santos 90%

Representative, Legislative District 41

My-Linh Thai 70%

Senator, Legislative District 45

Manka Dhingra 66%

Ryika Hooshangi 33%

Representative, Legislative District 48

Vandana Slatter 93%

COUNTY

Lewis, Commissioner District 3

Harry Bhagwandin 22%

If there are any AAPI candidates we missed, please let us know at editor@nwasianweekly.com.