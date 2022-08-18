COVID vaccine clinic at Chinatown library

SEATTLE — Public Health – Seattle & King County is holding a free vaccine clinic on Aug. 25, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the International District/Chinatown Branch of The Seattle Public Library.

Moderna vaccines for ages 6 months to 5 years, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and older, along with first and second doses of vaccines and boosters will be available.

Walk-ups are welcome, but you can register ahead of time at prepmod.doh.wa.gov/appointment/en/reg/3986308129 to ensure your spot.

Supplies are limited.

Vaccines are provided at no cost, regardless of insurance, citizenship, or immigration status.

The branch is located at 713 8th Avenue South in Seattle.