NAPAWF welcomes Virginia Lucy

The National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum (NAPAWF) announced on July 26 that Virginia Lucy will be its new communications director.

“As a mother and Korean American woman, it’s an honor and privilege for me to work alongside the NAPAWF team in the fight for reproductive justice,” Lucy said.

Lucy brings more than 13 years of experience working in communications, public policy, and government relations. She is part of an active Asian and Korean American community in central Pennsylvania, helping to organize and deliver vaccination services, hate crime reporting, and citizenship assistance.

She earned a JD from Penn State Dickinson Law and a BA from the University of Virginia.