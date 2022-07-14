“Our dim sum is fresh and hot because we make it when you order,” said owner Ben. After asking his workers to stay home for safety reasons for a year, Hong Kong Bistro is open again for dine-in, not just take-out. Ben requires his staff of over 40 people to be inoculated. He said his restaurant’s front section and door are sanitized every day. The Bistro serves Hong Kong-style Chinese food, and adds new menu items every season.

Hong Kong Bistro

507 Maynard Ave. S., #511C

Seattle, WA 98104

10 a.m.–12 a.m. Daily

206-682-1922