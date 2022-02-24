APCC’s Lunar New Year Celebration

Asia Pacific Cultural Center (APCC)’s 24th Annual Asia Pacific New Year Celebration was its first in-person event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each year a different country is featured, and this year, it was China.

Held at Clover Park Technical College in Lakewood on Feb. 19, the event showcased 47 countries and cultures. Seattle Deputy Mayor Kendee Yamaguchi emceed and state Sen. Mona Das was the keynote speaker.

Participants got to enjoy dances, music, and demonstrations on two stages, where dozens of Asian and Pacific Islander cultural groups performed.