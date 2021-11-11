Trudeau appointed to WA state Senate

Yasmin Trudeau is the next senator of the 27th Legislative District following the retirement of state Sen. Jeannie Darneille. The Pierce County Council voted to appoint her on a 7-0 vote, and she was sworn in by Washington Chief Justice Steven González last week.

A Bengali American, Trudeau previously served as the legislative director for the Washington State Attorney General’s Office. Before that, she was a policy analyst for the Washington State Senate Democratic Caucus, where she staffed the Senate Agriculture, Water, Trade & Economic Development committee and the Senate Ways & Means Committee on capital budget.

Trudeau’s appointment takes effect immediately. A special election will be held in 2022 to fill the remainder of the term.