Ruan serves aboard Navy warship in Everett

Petty Officer 3rd Class Yingshi Ruan, a native of Bellevue, serves the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Sampson in Everett, as an aviation support equipment technician.

Ruan joined the Navy two years ago.

“I was interested in the VA loan to buy my first house,” said Ruan. “I’m looking to settle here in the Everett area.”

Ruan and other sailors have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I was the Bluejacket of the Quarter this past summer,” said Ruan. “It was rewarding to see my hard work recognized.”

He added, “I’m proud to defend this nation.”