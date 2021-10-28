Northwest Asian Weekly


You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / Ruan serves aboard Navy warship in Everett

Ruan serves aboard Navy warship in Everett

By Leave a Comment

Yingshi Ruan

Petty Officer 3rd Class Yingshi Ruan, a native of Bellevue, serves the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Sampson in Everett, as an aviation support equipment technician.

Ruan joined the Navy two years ago.

“I was interested in the VA loan to buy my first house,” said Ruan. “I’m looking to settle here in the Everett area.”

Ruan and other sailors have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I was the Bluejacket of the Quarter this past summer,” said Ruan. “It was rewarding to see my hard work recognized.”

He added, “I’m proud to defend this nation.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *