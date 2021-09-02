Northwest Asian Weekly


Wing Luke School dedication

From left: Cindy Luo, Campbell Mckisson, Ruby Luke, Jacob Parker, Linda Kan Parker, Bettie Luke, Michael Kan, Kelly Chen, and Colleen Mckisson (Photo provided by Bettie Luke)

Happy sounds of drums and gongs rang out across the sun-lit plaza, in front of the new Wing Luke Elementary School on Aug. 24. The Mak Fai Chinese Lion Dance Team was poised to perform a lion dance that would chase away evil spirits and also bless and bring good luck to the building.

Over 50 years ago, the school had been named for Wing Luke, a highly regarded political and community leader. The original school had been torn down a couple years ago, and a new building was constructed to welcome students in the 2021 school year.

Principal Carol Mendoza conducted the program for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to formally dedicate the new building, flanked by four members of the Seattle Chinese Girls Drill Team.

Program speakers included Melissa Pailthorp, president of Schools First Seattle; Brandon K. Hersey, Seattle School Board District 7 director; Dr. Brent Jones, Superintendent, Seattle Public Schools; and Bettie Luke, sister of Wing Luke. Because of the pandemic situation, tours of the building were not allowed. However, you can see a tour on the Wing Luke school website, conducted by Mendoza and Assistant Principal Jeffery Case.

