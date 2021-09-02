Wing Luke School dedication

Happy sounds of drums and gongs rang out across the sun-lit plaza, in front of the new Wing Luke Elementary School on Aug. 24. The Mak Fai Chinese Lion Dance Team was poised to perform a lion dance that would chase away evil spirits and also bless and bring good luck to the building.

Over 50 years ago, the school had been named for Wing Luke, a highly regarded political and community leader. The original school had been torn down a couple years ago, and a new building was constructed to welcome students in the 2021 school year.

Principal Carol Mendoza conducted the program for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to formally dedicate the new building, flanked by four members of the Seattle Chinese Girls Drill Team.

Program speakers included Melissa Pailthorp, president of Schools First Seattle; Brandon K. Hersey, Seattle School Board District 7 director; Dr. Brent Jones, Superintendent, Seattle Public Schools; and Bettie Luke, sister of Wing Luke. Because of the pandemic situation, tours of the building were not allowed. However, you can see a tour on the Wing Luke school website, conducted by Mendoza and Assistant Principal Jeffery Case.