Sunday morning shootings

In a span of three hours on the morning of Sunday, July 25, three people were killed and five were wounded in a series of unrelated shootings in the Chinatown-International District, Belltown, Pioneer Square, and Capitol Hill.

Chinatown-International District

A woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the stomach arrived at a Bellevue hospital at around 3:29 a.m. She said she had been shot near 12th Avenue South and South Main Street in Seattle. Police later learned this shooting occurred around 1:40 a.m.

Belltown

At 1:48 a.m., a bar employee in the 2200 block of 1st Avenue reported a physical fight in their establishment. The participants spilled out of the bar into the street and parking lot. As police arrived and started breaking up the fight, they heard shots fired nearby. Officers quickly found an adult male with gunshot wounds and tried to save him. Seattle Fire Department (SFD) medics also responded and tried to treat the victim, but they eventually declared him deceased.

Pioneer Square

At 2:32 a.m., several people called the police about a shooting near Occidental Square. Arriving officers located multiple shooting scenes and two men with gunshot wounds. SFD medics declared one man dead, and the other was taken to Harborview Medical Center (HMC) in critical condition.

Three other people were transported in personal vehicles to nearby hospitals before any first responders arrived. One of the victims that was transported to HMC later died from his injuries.

Capitol Hill

At 4:40 a.m., 911 callers reported hearing several shots at Cal Anderson Park. Shortly after, a man with a gunshot wound arrived at HMC in a rideshare vehicle. He told police he had been shot at the park after playing in a basketball game.

Detectives are investigating all these incidents, and they ask anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.