Primary Election ballots are in the mail

You should soon receive ballots for the upcoming Primary Election. Ballots include a prepaid-postage return envelope, so you can return your ballot via U.S. mail. You do not have to pay for a stamp.

Secretary of State Kim Wyman encourages voters to mail their completed ballots well before election day, Aug. 3, to ensure their ballots are received on time. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Aug. 3. The voting period begins on July 16.

If you prefer to place your ballot in an official drop box, do so by 8 p.m. on election day.

Drop box locations may be found at VoteWA.gov.

To vote in the Primary Election, registrations must be received by July 26, either online or via U.S. mail. After July 26, people can register or update their registration in person at their county’s elections office during business hours and until 8 p.m. on Aug. 3.