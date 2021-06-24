UW 2021 Awards of Excellence

The University of Washington (UW) honored this year’s Awards of Excellence recipients on June 13.

Among the AAPI recipients were Weili Ge and Weichao Yuwen for the Distinguished Teaching Award; Anthony Ishisaka, Distinguished Teaching Legacy Award; Colleen Fukui-Sketchley, Distinguished Service Award; Elizabeth Lee, President’s Medalists – Transfer Student; Lisa Chew, Thorud Leadership Award; and Peter Han, May Heng, Maria Lamarca Anderson, and Nedralani Mailo, Together We Will Award.

For more than 50 years, the UW Awards of Excellence have celebrated outstanding faculty, staff, students, and alumni whose achievements exemplify the university’s mission.