RAI makes Bernie-inspired mittens

Refugee Artisan Initiative (RAI), a local nonprofit, is now re-creating those infamous mittens worn by Sen. Bernie Sanders at the inauguration of Joe Biden.

RAI—which generally makes fashionable clothing and jewelry—switched gears this time last year to sewing masks to help with the shortage.

Now, using donated sweaters and upcycled fleece, RAI makes “Bernie’s Big & Cozy (En)viral-mittens.” They cost $35 and for each pair sold, RAI donates a handmade pair of fleece gloves to a person experiencing homelessness.

