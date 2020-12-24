Support Terry’s Kitchen through GoFundMe effort

Terry’s Kitchen, owned by Terry Takeuchi, is a neighborhood and community gathering spot and has been serving up comfort food for the past three-and-a-half years. Like many other small family-run businesses, Terry’s Kitchen has suffered greatly since the beginning of the pandemic. A GoFundMe for Terry’s Kitchen was created by Patti Shimomura, Jan and Glenn Gokami, Jana and Donald Yamamoto, and Steve and Jolene Louie. The goal was to raise $100,000 for Terry’s Kitchen. As of press time, 399 donors have helped Terry’s Kitchen meet its goal, with $100,169 raised.

To donate to Terry’s Kitchen, visit gofundme.com/f/support-terrys-kitchen.