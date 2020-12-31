CID Visioning Project seeks input

Chinatown International District (CID) Visioning Project has a second round of community engagement, and is seeking feedback on the draft community model.

The CID is currently facing challenges from development pressures and, in 2020, the impact of the COVID pandemic and increased vandalism.

A group consisting of 16 CID organizations, “The Advisory Group,” came together to identify ways the community can have a stronger voice in addressing these issues. They asked community members how the CID can be organized for advocacy, who should be involved, who has been underrepresented, how should decisions be made, and how to make sure the process is equitable and anti-racist.

After 60 community interviews, three small group meetings (16 participants) in English and Chinese, 12 advisory group meetings, and research on community advocacy models, it found shared community strengths and concerns—with public safety and the impact of homelessless among the top issues.

Senior citizens in particular worry about safety, feeling especially vulnerable this year with the pandemic and increased vandalism, and often feel they do not have the power to speak up.

Other concerns include housing affordability, gentrification, historic preservation and building improvements, social services, preserving cultural identity, structural racism, and public transportation.

Community members are frustrated when external groups expect the CID to speak with one voice. Many interviewed said that the City and outside developers create tensions among communities of color and listen only to perspectives that align with their agendas.

The input was used to draft a Community Advocacy Model, described in tinyurl.com/y9ff2rwk.

Share your input and comments by Jan. 22, 2021, in one of the following ways:

Online: Complete a brief form at https://forms.gle/eiiBcbakPy3g6hKEA.

By telephone: Call 206-789-2015, office of consultants Mary and Elena at MEMconsultants. They will call you back to receive your comments.

By email: Send comments (in any language) to: cidvisioning@gmail.com.

In person: There will be a virtual open house (more information will be shared in early January).

There will be a virtual open house (more information will be shared in early January). Interpreters will be available. Jan. 14, 12:00–1:30 p.m. and Jan. 20, 4:30–6 p.m.