Relief fund for CID small businesses raises $750K

SEATTLE — The Chinatown International District (CID) Restaurants and other Small Businesses Relief Fund announced on July 28 that it has raised over $750,000, and provided direct financial aid to 165 small businesses that suffered revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What this tells us is that people care deeply about the resilience and recovery of the CID and that people know that their collective efforts can go a long way,” said Valerie Tran, Friends of Little Saigon (FLS) Operations Director.

The relief fund is co-managed by the CID Business Relief Team, a conglomerate of community-based organizations that includes the Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority, CID Business Improvement Area, and FLS.

Many individual donors donated with employer matches, including a group of Google employees known as “Asians at Google” that raised $15,000.

An additional $165,000 was raised from foundations and corporate donors, including Historic South Downtown, Lucky 7 Foundation, Union Bank, JP Morgan Chase, and the Rave Foundation. Several businesses founded in the Chinatown International District, including Uwajimaya, Pho Bac, and TDW+Co., also donated.

The fund is still open and accepting donations.

To donate or find information about the fund, go to bit.ly/cidbizrelief.