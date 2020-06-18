Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill last month to form a Central District Community Preservation Development Authority (CD-CPDA). Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos was the prime sponsor of HB 1918. The purpose of the CD-CPDA is to promote self-sufficiency of African descendants of the U.S. enslaved and other disenfranchised people, through the development of economic pathways to upward mobility.
You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / Central District Community Preservation Development Authority
Leave a Reply