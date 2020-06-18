Northwest Asian Weekly

Central District Community Preservation Development Authority

Gov. Jay Inslee signs HB1918 to form a Central District Community Preservation Development Authority

Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill last month to form a Central District Community Preservation Development Authority (CD-CPDA). Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos was the prime sponsor of HB 1918. The purpose of the CD-CPDA is to promote self-sufficiency of African descendants of the U.S. enslaved and other disenfranchised people, through the development of economic pathways to upward mobility. 

