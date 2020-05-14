Buddhist organizations help health care workers

Buddhist organizations have come together for the first time to raise over $600,000 to purchase FDA-approved class 2 surgical masks from China, to help health care workers in North American hospitals.

So far, Project Dharma Relief has sent 13 boxes containing 26,000 masks to 10 hospitals in Washington, including University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle Children’s Hospital, Overlake Medical Center, and St. Anthony’s Hospital.

Overall, Project Dharma Relief has sent 596,000 masks to 173 hospitals across 34 states across North America, including Canada and Puerto Rico.