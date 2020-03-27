Classifieds

Employment
Preschool Mandarin Speaking and Preschool Teachers
Our Beginning is a beautiful Reggio-inspired and eco-friendly children’s school next to the water in the Fremont neighborhood of Seattle, Washington. We are seeking Pre-School educators who speak Mandarin. Applicant Requirements:AA, Bachelor’s, and/or Master’s degree in early childhood education or related fieldLove for children and their general well-beingExperience working with children ages 2/12 – 5 years old Have a thirst for learningTeam player Benefits and Perks:Benefits include holiday pay, a PTO plan, 401K, Employee Assistance Program, paid medical, vision, dental, paid Winter Break, and professional development opportunities. Eligible perks include gym contribution, and an ORCA card if you meet the requirements. We also offer competitive wages to teachers who meet the educational requirements. If you are interested, we would love to hear from you! To apply, please send in cover letter and resume to hr@ourbeginning.com. EOE
Snoqualmie Casino Dealer Trainee School
Snoqualmie Casino is offering a FREE on site Dealer School. The school is for new first time dealers.Learn to deal, pass the class, audition, and begin making $27.00/HR (Base wage + Tips/Tokes)!Apply via our website: http://www.snocasino.com/about/careers/
Comments
Robert Atherton saysMay 7, 2019 at 11:15 pm
We subscribed to the Seattle Chinese Post for many years. Is this publication still available for annual subscriptions in printed media, mailed weekly?
Thank you,
Robert and Yeh Chow Atherton
Northwest Asian Weekly saysMay 9, 2019 at 8:30 am
Hi Robert. Yes, it is still available. Please contact our office at 206-223-5559. Thank you for reading!