Classifieds

Preschool Mandarin Speaking and Preschool Teachers

Our Beginning is a beautiful Reggio-inspired and eco-friendly children’s school next to the water in the Fremont neighborhood of Seattle, Washington. We are seeking Pre-School educators who speak Mandarin. Applicant Requirements:AA, Bachelor’s, and/or Master’s degree in early childhood education or related fieldLove for children and their general well-beingExperience working with children ages 2/12 – 5 years old Have a thirst for learningTeam player Benefits and Perks:Benefits include holiday pay, a PTO plan, 401K, Employee Assistance Program, paid medical, vision, dental, paid Winter Break, and professional development opportunities. Eligible perks include gym contribution, and an ORCA card if you meet the requirements. We also offer competitive wages to teachers who meet the educational requirements. If you are interested, we would love to hear from you! To apply, please send in cover letter and resume to hr@ourbeginning.com . EOE