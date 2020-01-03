Seattle Public Library to stop charging late fees

Starting on Jan. 2, 2020, the Seattle Public Library (SPL) says it will no longer charge daily late fines for overdue items, thanks to the 2019 Library Levy.

SPL joins scores of library systems across the country in eliminating overdue fines for books and materials, and clearing past overdue fines.

Fines can be a significant burden for some and also deter people from using the library, which means they stop using resources needed for school work, to search for jobs, improve literacy skills and more.

“By removing late fines, every resident in Seattle has greater access to education and opportunity,” said SPL. It hopes the new policy will encourage prior users to come back, and attract new patrons to explore the library’s resources and services.

Borrowers are still responsible for paying replacement fees for lost or damaged items.