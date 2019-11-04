Judge of the Year Marcine Anderson

Marcine Anderson—the first female and Asian American elected as a judge of the Shoreline District Court—was named Judge of the Year at the Asian Bar Association of Washington’s annual gala.

The event was held on Oct. 25 at the Sheraton Grand Seattle.

Anderson was the first Asian American member of the Board of Governors of the Washington State Bar Association when she was sworn-in in 2004, and she is a current board member of the Japanese American Citizens League – Seattle chapter.

Also at the gala was Simon Tam who gave the keynote speech. Tam is the founder and bassist of the Slants, an all-Asian American dance rock band. Tam helped expand freedom of speech through a unanimous decision at the U.S. Supreme Court in the landmark case, Matal v. Tam.