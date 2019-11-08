ISRD annual election

The 2019 International Special Review District (ISRD) Board election will be held on Nov. 19, from 11 a.m.–6 p.m. at the Bush Hotel in the plaza-level meeting room.

Three board positions are up for election: Position 1 for a Business Owner, Property Owner or Employee, and Positions 2 and 4 for Resident, Tenant, Community Participant.

Nominations closed on Oct. 22 and seven candidates were nominated.

Position 1 for a Business Owner, Property Owner or Employee: Tuyen Than, Russ Williams, and Tanya Woo.

— Than is a business owner, resident and community organizer.

— Williams works for a general contracting firm, based in Little Saigon.

— Woo is a current board member and has a background in media. Her family owns the historic Louisa Hotel.

— Baskerville is the garden manager for the Danny Woo Community Garden.

— Chan volunteers his time with community newspapers, InterimCDA, and the Wing Luke Museum.

— Hong is a senior advisor to the Hop Sing Tong Association and the Lee Family Association, and prior owner of two restaurants in Chinatown, the Atlas Café and House of Hong.

— Liu was born and raised in Seattle and works in the neighborhood as a community organizer for InterIm, where he hosts daily activities for residents across seven apartment buildings.

In 1973, the ISRD Board was created to preserve, protect, and enhance the cultural, economic, and historical qualities of the Chinatown-International District.

The Board is made up of seven members — five elected by the Chinatown-International District community and two appointed by the mayor.

To learn more about the election and the ISRD, visit seattle.gov/neighborhoods/preservation/id.htm.