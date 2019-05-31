Voter Education Fund invests nearly $1 million in diverse communities

By Staff

Thirty-nine community-based organizations will receive $950,000 to provide nonpartisan voter outreach in historically underrepresented communities, as part of the 2019-2020 Voter Education Fund.

The Voter Education Fund is a government, philanthropic, and community partnership led by King County Elections and Seattle Foundation to remove barriers to voting in underserved and underrepresented communities. “This is our largest cohort ever, and I’m thrilled to see 11 new organizations joining us this cycle,” said Julie Wise, Director of King County Elections. “Their work will be critical to getting out the vote in what promises to be an exciting local election year and an epic 2020 Presidential Election.”

Grantees serve a wide array of communities, including communities of color, limited English speaking residents, low-income youth, veterans, people experiencing homelessness, and people who have been convicted of a felony. This cycle places an increased emphasis on voter outreach to people with disabilities, Black and Native American voters, and historically marginalized residents in South King County.

Among the 2019 grantees serving the Asian Pacific Islander community are:

APACEvotes

Asian Counseling and Referral Service

Coalition of Immigrants, Refugees, and Communities of Color (CIRCC)

India Association of Western Washington

InterIm CDA

International Community Health Services

Korean American Coalition – WA

