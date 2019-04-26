Monisha Singh named executive director of CIDBIA

This week, the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA) Board of Directors announced that Monisha Singh is the organization’s new executive director. Singh joined the CIDBIA in 2015 as its events and programs manager, managing the neighborhood’s three large street festivals and the sanitation program.

In her most recent role as the organization’s communications and marketing director, Monisha developed marketing and promotional events, managed the neighborhood’s communication and marketing strategy, and created meaningful story to promote Chinatown-ID as a destination neighborhood.

“I’m excited to continue promoting CIDBIA’s mission and goals in the executive director position,” said Singh. “I’ve been part of this neighborhood for almost four years, and I’m motivated to continue to tell the story of Chinatown-ID and be a part of its future in a meaningful way.”

Singh earned a Bachelor of Art in Communications from the University of Washington.

CIDBIA Board Chair Barry Blanton notes the board has “spent a lot of time reviewing applications and interviewing potential candidates and we are very pleased to have Monisha lead the CIDBIA as our executive director.”