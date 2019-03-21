Police: Blind man stabs SPD officer

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

A Seattle police officer is recovering after being stabbed by a blind man, who was reportedly harassing numerous tenants at a Chinatown-International District apartment building on March 19.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 300 block of Maynard Avenue South at 10 p.m. to investigate reports of ongoing issues with the suspect. The man had reportedly wrapped raw meat around a neighbor’s door handle, urinated on the linoleum outside their door, and smeared toothpaste on their door peephole.

Tenants — who were initially afraid to come out of their apartments and let police into the building because the suspect was roaming a common area — told officers the suspect’s behavior had become increasingly erratic.

When officers approached the suspect’s apartment, he emerged and began swinging a tactical knife — striking one of the officers in the face and arm. The man was arrested without further injury to anyone else.

After being treated at Harborview Medical Center, the man was booked into King County Jail for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon.

Staff can be reached at info@nwasianweekly.com.