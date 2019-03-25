Immigrant and refugee-focused commission

Thirteen high-profile community leaders have been appointed to serve on a new commission focused on immigrants and refugees. Passed unanimously by the King County Council, the panelists include Fo-Ching Lu of the SYL Foundation, Lalita Uppala of the Indian Association of Western Washington, Minal Kode Ghassemieh, an immigration attorney. They are now tasked with developing recommendations for the county to better help address the needs of these oft underserved communities.

The appointment of the commission members is the culmination of a collaborative effort between the County Council and the County Executive to help King County’s growing immigrant and refugee population.