9th District Winner of the 2022 Congressional App Challenge

Subhadra Vadlamannati

Mercer Island High School junior Subhadra Vadlamannati has been named the winner of the Congressional App Challenge for Washington’s 9th District for her app EduLang, a multilingual library app which bridges the language gap through storytelling.

The Congressional App Challenge is a competition aimed at encouraging middle and high school students to learn how to code by creating their own apps.

Rep. Adam Smith made the announcement of Vadlamannati’s win on Dec. 5.

“Computer science and coding offers new and innovative ways to solve challenges and support vulnerable groups—Subhadra’s work is an excellent example of this exciting possibility,” Smith said in a statement.

Mercer Island High School Acting Principal Nick Wold said the school “couldn’t be more proud… Subha is already a leader in the STEM field but by developing this app, Subha is helping bridge the language gap for students with low-resources.”

