Steel beats Chen in California

Republicans won in California’s 45th District, which is anchored in Orange County.

The Associated Press called the race on Nov. 14 though official results will take longer.

“I am humbled that voters have given me the opportunity to continue to fight for them in Washington, D.C.,” Rep. Michelle Steel said in a statement.

Steel, a South Korean immigrant was re-elected for a second term in Congress, beating Democrat Jay Chen, a Navy reservist and the son of immigrants from Taiwan.

The candidates initially made inflation and hate crimes against Asian Americans their key issues. But the race took an ugly turn and most of it has focused on accusation and recrimination.

Chen’s advertising depicted Steel as an extremist who would threaten abortion rights, while Republicans accused Chen of “racism” after he told supporters an “interpreter” was needed to understand Steel’s remarks, arguing that Chen was mocking her accented English. Chen said he was referring to “convoluted talking points” that he said Steel uses to sidestep issues.

Steel also distributed flyers depicting Chen as a communist sympathizer, while Chen said his grandmother fled China to escape communist rule.