Reader dismayed with NWAW

In general, I appreciate very much the Northwest Asian Weekly (NWAW). I consider it a trustworthy source of information on life and affairs of the local Asian community. Thank you for that.
However, I must admit that reading the Oct. 29 edition left me perplexed and dismayed.
Here is why. On the front page, I see “The mass exodus from Chinatown,” describing the everyday horrors facing business owners in the Chinatown-International District (CID). As a result of that, many businesses move, or close their doors permanently.
On page 3 of the same issue, “CID protesters ask county for $20 million for past harms.” This article, in an even more direct way, blames the government for the desperate plight that many Asian business owners find themselves in.
Then, on the very next page, NWAW endorses Sen. Patty Murray, Rep. Suzan DelBene, Rep. Kim Schrier, etc.
That’s the same Sen. Murray quoted on page 18 saying: “Local small businesses are the hearts and souls of our communities.” And what, if anything, has Sen. Murray, or Rep. DelBene, or Rep. Schrier done to halt the breakdown of the CID? To alleviate the damage already done?
So, if I understand it correctly, in spite of the government’s failures that affect the Asian community in such a profound way, your paper still endorses the candidates running for reelection.
Why?
Regards,
— Chris Prentki
Comments
Gary Lee says
Thank you for submitting this letter Chris, and thank you Editor for publishing it!! I too had the same feelings, concerns, and observations about the October 29th edition, especially about the political endorsements. I hope those who made the endorsements, and/or approved of publishing them seriously and intellectually reflect on how the current being of the CID (and City and State) has come about, and who was in office during their demise. For the upcoming City Council and County Council elections in 2023, I hope the political endorsements that will be published in this paper are done through a critical eye of past performance and service to the CID and not through political partisanship (which it seems to be), because in my opinion – the CID got what it voted for, just like the City and State did. Hopefully the 2023 elections will have better results for the CID’s, and Seattle’s, future. Just hoping.