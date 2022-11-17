Reader dismayed with NWAW

In general, I appreciate very much the Northwest Asian Weekly (NWAW). I consider it a trustworthy source of information on life and affairs of the local Asian community. Thank you for that.

However, I must admit that reading the Oct. 29 edition left me perplexed and dismayed.

Here is why. On the front page, I see “The mass exodus from Chinatown,” describing the everyday horrors facing business owners in the Chinatown-International District (CID). As a result of that, many businesses move, or close their doors permanently.

On page 3 of the same issue, “CID protesters ask county for $20 million for past harms.” This article, in an even more direct way, blames the government for the desperate plight that many Asian business owners find themselves in.

Then, on the very next page, NWAW endorses Sen. Patty Murray, Rep. Suzan DelBene, Rep. Kim Schrier, etc.

That’s the same Sen. Murray quoted on page 18 saying: “Local small businesses are the hearts and souls of our communities.” And what, if anything, has Sen. Murray, or Rep. DelBene, or Rep. Schrier done to halt the breakdown of the CID? To alleviate the damage already done?

So, if I understand it correctly, in spite of the government’s failures that affect the Asian community in such a profound way, your paper still endorses the candidates running for reelection.

Why?

Regards,

— Chris Prentki