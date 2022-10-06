Seattle Colleges names Rimando-Chareunsap as interim chancellor

Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap has been announced as Seattle Colleges interim chancellor as Seattle Colleges seeks out a permanent chancellor. Rimando-Chareunsap replaces Shouan Pan, who resigned from Seattle Colleges, leaving Aug. 1.

Rimando-Chareunsap has more than 20 years of experience leading in higher education, most of those in a variety of roles at Seattle Colleges. She has served as president of South Seattle College for the past four years, and she serves the entire district as vice chancellor of equity, diversity and inclusion.