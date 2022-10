On Oct.14, Congressman Adam Smith visited the new Rainier Valley Food Bank (RVFB) location to learn about the post-COVID hunger environment and discuss federal funding for hunger relief.

He met with RVFB Executive Director Gloria Hatcher-Mays to talk about local impacts on food banking.

RVFB said Smith has been a long-time supporter of hunger relief efforts, helping support funding legislation that assists food banks, farmers, and grocery suppliers.