Intentionally set fires in CID, Pioneer Square

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) and Seattle Police Department (SPD) said they have recently seen an uptick in intentionally set fires in the vicinity of the Chinatown-International District (CID) and Pioneer Square. Most of the fires have occurred in dumpster receptacles and recycling bins near businesses.

On Oct. 2, the fire department responded to a fire in a business that was closed, undergoing a remodel. Most of the fires have occurred between the hours of 2 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Fire investigators are working closely with the SPD’s Arson and Bomb Squad to share information regarding the ongoing investigations.

In light of these recent events, SFD and SPD are urging the public to immediately call 911 if you see someone setting an illegal fire, and to take steps to reduce the chance of a fire occurring at your home or business.

List of intentionally set fires on Oct. 2:

5th Ave. S. and S. King St. — dumpster fire

1000 block of S. Jackson St. — fire in a business that was closed and undergoing a remodel

1st Ave. S. and S. King St. — rubbish fire

Alaskan Way S. and S. King St. — set fire on an electric scooter

Alaskan Way S. and S. King St. — rubbish fire

10th Ave. S. and S. Jackson St. — dumpster fire