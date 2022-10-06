Free eye exams and prescription eyeglasses offered for those in need Oct. 20-23

The Seattle/King County Clinic returns to Seattle Center for a seventh year, from Oct. 20–23, with free eye exams and prescription eyeglasses for those who struggle to access or afford eye care.

According to Washington Healthcare Access Alliance, vision care is one of the scarcest health services in the state for people in need—so as the Clinic approaches, organizers are focusing on patient outreach to make certain those in need are aware of this opportunity.

Led by Seattle Center and Seattle Center Foundation, Seattle/King County Clinic brings together healthcare organizations, civic agencies, nonprofits and private businesses to transform Seattle Center facilities into a vision care operation. Licensed healthcare professionals and general support volunteers donate their time and expertise with a goal of helping more than 1,000 people in need during the four-day period.

Seattle/King County Clinic is open to everyone, and it is not restricted to residents of Seattle or King County—however, tickets are limited, and participants are admitted for service on a first come, first served basis.

Organizers open the facility and begin to distribute free admission tickets in Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center (corner of 2nd Ave. North & Thomas Street/Lenny Wilkens Way) each day beginning at 6 a.m., with the doors to the Clinic opening at 7:30 a.m. Once the Clinic opens, patients are escorted to the service facility and admitted by ticket number to be registered and receive free eye care. If prescription eyeglasses are ordered, they will be distributed in early December.

Additional Seattle/King County Clinic details include:

Face masks are required, though people should not attend if they are feeling sick

Identification or proof of immigration status are not required

Free interpretation services are available

Seattle/King County Clinic is made possible through thousands of donated work hours, as well as cash and in-kind contributions. In its first six years, that support helped the clinic provide $20 million in direct services to 23,000 patients.

Learn more about Seattle/King County Clinic at seattlecenter.org/skcclinic or by calling 206-684-7200. Donations are accepted at seattlecenter.org/donations.