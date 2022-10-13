Northwest Asian Weekly

ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

ad_museum.jpg (468×60)

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / $150K for Fred Hutch cancer research

$150K for Fred Hutch cancer research

By Leave a Comment

From left: MG2 President Russ Hazzard, Fred Hutch Associate Director of Philanthropic Gifts Whitney Hazzard, Dr. Cyrus Ghajar, MG2 Executive Director Jerry Lee, and MG2 CEO Mitch Smith.

On Oct. 10, the MG2 Foundation presented a $150,000 check from the proceeds of their “Swing for the Cure” golf tournament to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. The funds are earmarked for Dr. Cyrus Ghajar‘s research on metastasis, or the spread of cancer cells to different sites. For over 20 years, MG2’s “Swing for the Cure” tournament has raised over $2 million in support of breast cancer research and mammograms.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.