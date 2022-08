Actor Yuji Okumoto threw out the ceremonial first pitch on Aug. 8 at the San Diego Padres game against the Giants on Japanese Heritage Celebration night.

Okumoto is best known as Chozen Toguchi in The Karate Kid—who played Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) rival.

Okumoto will be returning to that role in season 5 of Cobra Kai, premiering Sept. 9 on Netflix.