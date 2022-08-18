NAPAWF hires Hasan, Nguyen

The National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum (NAPAWF) announced two new senior level appointments on Aug. 17, Tashfia Hasan as policy director and Christine Nguyen as policy manager.

Yvonne Hsu, NAPAWF’s chief policy and government affairs officer, said, “They will help lead and execute NAPAWF’s policy advocacy goals on a national, state, and local level for reproductive justice, immigrant rights, and economic justice.”

Nguyen previously worked in policy with The Fairness Project and United States of Care. She graduated with a Masters of Public Health from George Washington University.

“After spending years working in organizing and health care policy, I’m excited to join NAPAWF and work towards health access and economic justice for AAPI women and girls,” said Nguyen.