Man wounded in CID encampment shooting

One man was injured in a shooting at an encampment in the Chinatown-International District (CID) last week.

Around 12:30 a.m. on July 29, police responded to a report of a shooting near 7th Avenue and Jackson Street and found a man with a gunshot wound to his groin. Medics transported him to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police learned the man had been shot in a nearby encampment under I-5, but were unable to locate any witnesses to aid in the investigation. The victim also declined to provide additional details about the incident.

If you have any information about this case, contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.